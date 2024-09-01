Kharkiv Region Receives More Than 180 Generators From Foreign Partners

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kharkiv region has received 181 generators for de-occupied communities and those affected by Russian aggression.

That's according to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“Thanks to the fruitful cooperation of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Deputy Prime - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, the European Union and the Polish Agency for Strategic Reserves, the region received 181 generators with a capacity of 10 to 22 kW,” the statement said.

The generators will be distributed among the de-occupied territorial communities and those affected by the war. In total, the region is expecting more than 200 generators from partners.

The equipment will be delivered to critical infrastructure facilities in the territorial communities within a week. Logistics services will be provided by representatives of the charitable foundation Myrne Nebo Kharkova.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian strikes destroyed more than 700 energy facilities and 8,000 kilometers of power lines in the Kharkiv region.

