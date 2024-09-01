At Least 41 Hurt In Russian Air Strikes On Kharkiv
Russian air strikes have injured at least 41 people in the
Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, officials have said,
Azernews reports via BBC.
Regional head Oleh Syniehubov said five children were among
those wounded and he accused Moscow of "aiming exclusively at
civilian infrastructure" in the city.
Among the buildings damaged are a supermarket and a sports
complex in areas residents go to every day, he added.
"Russia is once again terrorizing Kharkiv, striking civilian
infrastructure and the city itself," President Volodymyr Zelensky
said in the wake of the attacks. Zelensky repeated his calls for
Western allies to "give Ukraine everything it needs to defend
itself".
The attack comes after Ukraine launched a wave of overnight
drone attacks against targets in Russia, where fire broke out at
two energy facilities.
