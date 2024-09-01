Emergency Blackouts Introduced In Capital Kyiv, Number Of Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Emergency power outages were enforced Sunday evening in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, as well as Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions.

That's according to DTEK Kyiv Regional Electricity Networks , as well as regional military administrations, Ukrinform reports.

In Kyiv, emergency shutdowns were introduced on 20:35 in line with the order by Ukrenergo, the operator of Ukraine's power grid.

Russians hitfacility in Kharkiv

Hourly blackouts were thus lifted to be replaced with emergency measures aimed at stabilizing the power system.

As reported, on August 26, Russian troops launched the most massive barrage of missiles and drones at Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the full-scale invasion.

Due to significant damage inflicted on the nation's power grid, an hourly blackout schedule was introduced across the country.