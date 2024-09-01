Ukraine's Forces Partially Improve Tactical Position In Lyptsi - Grouping Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the area of ​​the village of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region, the Russians are partially going on the defensive.

Colonel Vitaly Sarantsev, the spokesman for the Kharkiv Grouping of Troops, reported this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform saw.

"In this area, we will partially improve our tactical position. Whenever conditions are favorable, we counterattack. But we understand that the enemy remains strong, having a sufficiently large number of personnel there, so, of course, we are preparing for all possible actions on the part of the enemy in order not only to effectively hold them back but also to advance under favorable conditions and regain our territories," he said.

Sarantsev clarified that in this area, "the enemy is partially going on the defensive, trying to restore positions lost in some places, as they have suffered considerable casualties in that axis." According to the spokesman, some Russian servicemen refuse to execute commanders' orders.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 199 combat clashes took place at the front in the past day, August 31, as the Russian army launched 52 assaults in the Pokrovsk axis alone.