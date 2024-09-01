Zelensky Praises Domestic Arms Procucers, Says More Military Targets Inside Russia Must Be Attacked

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is working to ensure that as many military targets in Russia as possible become accessible for strikes by Ukrainian weapons.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in an evening address to the nation on Sunday, reports Ukrinform.

"The state must feel what war is. We are working to ensure that as many Russian military facilities, logistics hubs, and critical components of their war as possible fall within the reach of our weapons. Currently, our drones are making this possible," Zelensky said.

He expressed gratitude to everyone in Ukraine who works on developing and producing drones and contributes to the national missile program, as well as to the entire foreign policy team, which convinces partners that long-range capabilities are key to ending the war.

Drones attack two power plants in Russia

The president emphasized Ukraine's ability to perform part of the missions using its own drones and missiles, at the same time admitting that“true peace – a real end to this war – is a complex task”.

“To force Russia into peace, to move them from deceitful rhetoric about negotiations to taking steps to end the war, to clear our land of occupation and occupiers, we need effective tools,” the head of state emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, overnight Sunday, September 1, drones attacked Moscow and a number of other regions across Russia. As a result of the attack, fire was reported at the Moscow Oil Refinery.