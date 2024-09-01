Each Russian Attack On Ukrainian Settlements Proves War Must Be Pushed Onto Enemy Territory - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Every attack by the Russian on Ukrainian cities and villages is a confirmation that the war must be pushed back from where it was brought to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in an evening address to the nation, reports Ukrinform.

"Today, Russia has once again brutally attacked Kharkiv. As of now, nearly fifty people have been injured. Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance," the head of state noted.

According to Zelensky, the emergency crews are still working to clear the rubble as someone might remain trapped beneath it.

The President emphasized that the invaders attacked ordinary civilian objects: a shopping center, the Palace of Sports, city buildings.

"Each strike on Kharkiv and other cities and villages proves the correctness of our tactics, particularly in the Kursk region – we must push the war back from where it was brought to Ukraine, and not just into Russia's border regions," Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 1, Russia's invasion forces hit Kharkiv with Iskander-M and S-300/400 missiles. As a result of the attack, at least 47 citizens were injured, including seven children.

Photo by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office