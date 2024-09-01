Kherson Man Injured In Russian Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday evening, a civilian man suffered injuries after a Russian drone dropped on him an explosive payload.

That's according to the regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.

"In Kherson, around 19:00, the invaders' drone attacked a civilian. The 79-year-old man sustained injuries and was hospitalized," the report says.

It is noted that the victim is now undergoing medical treatment.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, one person was killed and another one – by Russian shelling of Kherson region on August 31.