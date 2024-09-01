NASA makes adjustments to lineup for upcoming SpaceX Crew-9 mission

(MENAFN) NASA has made adjustments to the lineup for the upcoming SpaceX Crew-9 mission, deciding to remove two astronauts to accommodate others who are awaiting a return trip from the International Space Station (ISS). In a statement released on Friday, the agency announced that NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov will now be part of the Crew-9 mission, which is scheduled to launch no earlier than Tuesday, September 24. This mission will take them to the ISS as part of the regular rotation of crew members.



Originally, NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson were selected to join the Crew-9 mission. However, with the recent changes, both Cardman and Wilson have been reassigned to a future mission, allowing for flexibility in crew assignments and better alignment with NASA's current operational priorities. These changes are part of NASA's broader strategy to manage crew rotations efficiently, ensuring that all missions proceed smoothly.



The reshuffling follows NASA's decision to return Boeing's Crew Flight Test without a crew and proceed with the Crew-9 launch with two unoccupied seats. This adjustment was necessary to manage the logistical challenges of ISS crew rotations and to ensure that there are enough seats available for all astronauts needing transportation. NASA has prioritized keeping the mission on track while also accommodating the astronauts waiting for their return from the ISS.



As a result, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who arrived at the ISS in June aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, are now scheduled to return to Earth with Hague and Gorbunov in February 2025. This updated crew arrangement reflects NASA's commitment to maintaining a flexible and responsive approach to mission planning, ensuring that all astronauts complete their assignments safely and efficiently.

