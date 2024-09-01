Crew Dead As Air Force University's Mi-2 Crashes In Training Flight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two pilots who were part of the Ivan Kozhedub Kharkiv National Air Force University died in a Mi-2 helicopter crash during a training flight.

"The Mi-2 helicopter of the university's training brigade crashed during a training flight. The university's family suffered an irreparable loss – a crew of two died," the statement reads.

It is noted that investigators, specialized experts, and the special commission of the of Defense scrambled to the crash site. The university and military unit command comprehensively contributes to the detailed analysis of the incident to find out its cause.

Also, the command has asked media to refrain from assumptions and comments until the results of the inquiry are made public, and to treat sensitive data with caution, in accordance with the established procedures and ethical norms.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 25, 2020, an Air Force An-26Sh aircraft crashed on the approach to the Chuhuiv airfield in Kharkiv region with 27 people on board, including a crew of seven and 20 cadets from the Air Force University.

The incident claimed 25 lives. Another cadet later succumbed to his injuries in hospital while one cadet survived.