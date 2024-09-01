Several Qatar-based companies earn recognition among top 100 workplaces in Mideast

(MENAFN) Several companies based in Qatar have earned recognition among the top 100 firms to work for in the Middle East, according to the latest rankings by Great Place to Work, a renowned research and consultancy organization. The list, which highlights the best workplaces across the region, is divided into three categories: 50 Large, 25 Medium, and 25 Small-sized organizations. These companies were recognized for their outstanding commitment to providing exceptional working conditions that foster high employee satisfaction.



Market experts attribute the success of these firms to their dedication to creating inclusive, innovative, and engaging work environments. Such efforts have evidently paid off, as these companies have not only secured high rankings but also demonstrated that a positive workplace culture directly contributes to business success and employee well-being. This recognition underscores the importance of prioritizing employee satisfaction as a key driver of organizational performance in the Middle East.



In a statement to the media, Jules Youssef, Managing Director of Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait at Great Place to Work, Middle East, praised the winners for their achievements. He remarked, "Congratulations to the winners of our Best Workplaces in the Middle East, who have shown that great workplace culture is not just a buzzword, but a tangible reality that drives business results and employee satisfaction. We look forward to seeing the continued impact they will have across the region." His comments highlight the significant role these companies play in setting the standard for workplace excellence in the region.



Among the Qatari firms recognized, McDonald’s by Almana Restaurant took the top spot in the Large category, reflecting its strong employee-centric culture. In the Medium category, GAC Qatar and Doha Drug Store were acknowledged for their outstanding work environments. Meanwhile, MagniPro Technology Services was listed among the top 25 companies in the Small firm category. Other notable companies in the Large category from the wider region include DEWA, SAMI Advanced Electronics Company, Nahdi Medical Company, Millennium Hotels, and several McDonald’s franchises across different Gulf countries.

