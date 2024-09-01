Vucic Says Serbia Is No 'Trojan Horse' For Russia In Europe
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, denied having close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin and batted back the notion that his country was a“Trojan horse” for Moscow in Europe.
He stated this while speaking at the Globsec forum in Prague, reports Ukrinform with reference to radio Liberty .
According to Vucic, he hadn't met or spoken to Putin for least two and a half years since Russian troops started their invasion in Ukraine.“There are no 'both sides,'” Vucic said.“We are on the EU path.”
According to Vucic, nobody in Europe agrees with Serbia which did not introduce sanctions against Russia, but, according to him, they "understand" Belgrade's position.
Read also: Czech
, Italian defense ministers discuss support
for Ukraine
He added that he thinks Serbia has implemented its growth and reform agenda“better than anyone else.” He also said that the biggest obstacle on Serbia's way to the EU is not relations with Russia or Ukraine, but the situation with partially recognized Kosovo.
As reported earlier, Czech Foreign Minister stated at the Globsec forum that the world must set limits for Russian imperial ambitions.
MENAFN01092024000193011044ID1108624598
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.