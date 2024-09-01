Vucic Says Serbia Is No 'Trojan Horse' For Russia In Europe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, denied having close links to Russian President Vladimir and batted back the notion that his country was a“Trojan horse” for Moscow in Europe.

He stated this while speaking at the Globsec forum in Prague, reports Ukrinform with reference to Liberty .

According to Vucic, he hadn't met or spoken to Putin for least two and a half years since Russian started their invasion in Ukraine.“There are no 'both sides,'” Vucic said.“We are on the EU path.”

According to Vucic, nobody in Europe agrees with Serbia which did not introduce sanctions against Russia, but, according to him, they "understand" Belgrade's position.

He added that he thinks Serbia has implemented its growth and reform agenda“better than anyone else.” He also said that the biggest obstacle on Serbia's way to the EU is not relations with Russia or Ukraine, but the situation with partially recognized Kosovo.

As reported earlier, Czech Foreign Minister stated at the Globsec forum that the world must set limits for Russian imperial ambitions.