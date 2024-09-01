Dimitrov Back In US Open Last-Eight After Five Years
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
New York: Grigor Dimitrov returned to the US Open quarter-finals for the first time since 2019 with a five-set triumph over Andrey Rublev on Sunday.
Ninth seed Dimitrov came through 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 1-6, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a clash with either Frances Tiafoe of the United States or Alexei Popyrin, the conqueror of Novak Djokovic, for a place in the semi-finals.
The 33-year-old Dimitrov made the semi-finals in 2019 where he was defeated by Daniil Medvedev having stunned five-time champion Roger Federer in the quarter-finals.
"I was playing fairly good," said Dimitrov, the oldest player left in the men's draw.
"But for some reason my body got tired a little bit and he wasn't going to give up the match. I had stay patient. I think the biggest thing today was my experience."
Dimitrov saved 13 of 18 break points in the match and credited long-time friend and six-time women's champion Serena Williams for a helping hand.
"She gave me a good pep talk yesterday," he said of the US tennis legend who was watching the match in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
MENAFN01092024000063011010ID1108624665
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.