Musk voices remarks on potential American role in Durov detention

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and a prominent tech entrepreneur, has voiced significant concerns over the potential involvement of the US in the recent arrest of Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram. Musk's comments follow Durov's detention in France earlier this month and have sparked calls for greater transparency regarding the circumstances surrounding the arrest.



Durov, a 39-year-old Russian-born entrepreneur who holds multiple citizenships including French, Emirati, and St. Kitts and Nevis, was detained on August 24 upon arriving at Paris-Le Bourget Airport. The Parisian court subsequently charged him with several offenses. Following his indictment, Durov was released on a EUR5 million (USD5.55 million) bail and instructed to stay in France while the investigation proceeds.



Musk’s apprehension stems from recent comments by Tucker Carlson, a well-known commentator, who suggested that the involvement of French President Emmanuel Macron in Durov's arrest might have been influenced or endorsed by the Biden administration. Carlson made these assertions during an interview with Mike Benz, the executive director of the Foundation For Freedom Online, who expressed doubts about Macron's ability to act independently in such matters.



In response, Musk took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where he expressed concern over the possibility of United States government intervention. He stated that it would be beneficial for the global public to gain more clarity on the reasons behind Durov's arrest, reflecting a broader demand for transparency.



French President Macron has denied any political motives behind Durov's detention, asserting that the arrest was purely a legal matter. Nonetheless, Musk’s remarks and the ensuing debate highlight ongoing tensions and the complex interplay between international politics and legal proceedings affecting high-profile figures in the tech industry.

