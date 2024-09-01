Ninth Air Bridge Flight Departs For Sudan Relief Mission

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced its ninth air bridge mission from Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base, transporting 30 tons of food, relief supplies, and wheelchairs to Sudan Airport to support displaced individuals in Sudan affected by ongoing conflicts, heavy rains, and floods.

Speaking to KUNA, Director of Disaster and Emergency Department at KRCS Yousef Al-Maraj emphasized that the mission reflects Kuwait's constant humanitarian efforts and dedication to helping those affected by natural and man-made disasters.

Al-Maraj confirmed KRCS' commitment to continuing aid for flood and storm victims as directed by the country's political leadership and expressed deep gratitude to Kuwait's donors.

The relief shipment included essential supplies such as food, medicine, and wheelchairs, which are crucial for supporting affected people and helping medical staff and rescue teams treating the injured and displaced Sudanese.

He noted that the local population requires urgent additional relief, including shelter, food, and medical supplies, to cope with the catastrophic impacts of the rains, floods, and current humanitarian crisis.

Al-Maraj also expressed gratitude to the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense for their continuous support in facilitating aid delivery. (end)

