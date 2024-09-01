Sustainable Leadership Takes Centre Stage as Proudly South African and Southern Sun Honour Women Pioneers

(MENAFN- Angelfish PR) In celebration of the great strides women have made in business, Proudly South African and Southern Sun have joined forces to recognise the sustainability of women’s leadership amongst thought leaders, ceiling breakers, and business leaders in the country.

The Women’s Month celebration was hosted at 54 on Bath on Friday, 30 August 2024. Leanne Manas facilitated a panel of local experts who shared their leadership experiences under the theme of sustainable leadership. Guests were encouraged to wear local under the regeneration-inspired look and feel.

The panel discussion, led by Leanne Manas, featured Joslin Lydall, a chemical engineer who is the co-founder of Catalyst Solutions, Candy Tothill Kruger, Corporate Affairs Management Consultant at Southern Sun, Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi, Proudly SA’s CMO, and Mapholo Ratau, the founder of the fashion and lifestyle brand Ledikana. The discussion delved into key topics like citizenship, entrepreneurship, localisation, and the significance of preserving and safeguarding the environment. Joslin emphasized the importance of recycling in environmental efforts, stating, “Recycling not only protects the environment and enable the usage of natural resources but it generates employment opportunities.”

The day was dedicated to women, emphasising the crucial role of sustainable leadership as more women take on key leadership positions across diverse fields.

Honouring Proudly SA’s majority women-led team, Chief Marketing Officer Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi, reflects on the profound impact of providing opportunities for young women. Having started her career as an intern, she understands firsthand the difference such opportunities make. This experience drives her commitment to uplift and mentor young women under her leadership, ensuring they reach their full potential. “This partnership with Southern Sun is a historical one, with both organisations coming together to outline a way forward in ensuring that women in leadership roles continue to break boundaries and provide innovations in their various fields of work.”

At Proudly South African, 68% of the staff are women, 71% in managerial roles, and 50% in executive positions. Many female staff began their careers as interns, and progressed within the organisation, demonstrating its commitment to empowering and equipping women in an inclusive and equal environment, enabling women to succeed in their roles. This reflects the organisation’s ongoing dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment where women can thrive at every level. The upliftment of women within working environments has proven the Zulu adage of “Umuntu Ngu Muntu Ngabantu” true, as it showcases that the whole community succeeds when a woman uplifts another.

Similarly, the principles of empowerment and diversity are entrenched in Southern Sun’s ethos because the group’s people are at the core of delivering the guest experiences at its 90+ hotels and resorts in South Africa, Africa, Seychelles, and the Middle East. At 56%, the majority of Southern Sun’s 5,500 employees are female, while from a leadership point of view, 38% of the group’s senior positions are occupied by women.

“When it comes to sustainable leadership, Southern Sun, which is a Level 1 contributor to B-BBEE, continues to proudly uphold its commitment to a long heritage of empowerment in South Africa, not least through its enduring partnership with Proudly South African,” comments Candy Tothill Kruger, Southern Sun’s Corporate Affairs Management Consultant. Southern Sun’s citizenship value chain also bears a slant towards women, with over 60% of initiatives being oriented towards supporting or being led by women, including SMMEs receiving ESD support, the Chaeli Campaign, Kolisi Foundation, and the Miss Earth South Africa Leadership Development Programme.



Leadership roles that were once dominated by men are now increasingly occupied by women, a powerful shift that Women's Month has highlighted. At Southern Sun, the executive changes we’ve observed reflect this new reality, where women are not only stepping into leadership roles but excelling in fields traditionally reserved for men evidenced in one of the panellists at this Women’s Day celebration, chemical engineer Joslin Lydall who is the co-founder of Catalyst, an environmental consulting business. The shift towards gender equality is also evident in the culinary world, where women are now taking the lead in roles that were once predominantly held by men. Within the Southern Sun group, we are proud to celebrate the rise of women to the position of executive chefs across our hotels. These talented women are not just creating exceptional culinary experiences; they are redefining what it means to lead in the kitchen. Their presence at the helm of our kitchens is a testament to the progress being made in industries traditionally dominated by men. As with Joslin Lydall in the field of chemical engineering, these executive chefs embody the spirit of innovation and excellence that women bring to every role they undertake. Their leadership not only enriches our culinary offerings but also inspires the next generation of female chefs to pursue their passions and stand shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts.



In her closing statement, Mapholo, the founder of Ledikana, expressed her enthusiasm for the efforts of Proudly SA in promoting the message of buying local. She mentioned that she has been an entrepreneur since her primary school days, but her own venture is now celebrating its 11th anniversary. Mapholo attributed part of her success to the market opportunities facilitated by the buy local campaign, which helped her connect with some of her clientele.



The event concluded with an inspiring leadership journey shared by Ella Bella Leiti from Miss Earth.



As we look to the future, it is imperative to recognise that the strides we make today lay the foundation for a more equitable tomorrow. Women’s Month in South Africa is not just a time for reflection but a powerful reminder that sustainable leadership, driven by the passion and resilience of women, is essential for the continued growth and transformation not only of our society, but our beautiful country. As Proudly South African and Southern Sun have demonstrated, when women lead, entire communities are uplifted, innovations flourish, and boundaries are not just broken but redefined. This month, and every month, we stand committed to empowering women to lead, inspire, and drive the sustainable change our nation needs.





