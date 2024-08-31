LPU Awarded Rs 2.5 Crore Cash Prize To Its Students Representing India In The Paris Olympics

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

In the LPU Honouring Ceremony for student Olympians, Rajyasabha MP and Founder Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal hailed Vinesh Phogat as 'Balali ki Jwalamukhi'. In a fitting response to Vinesh Phogat's disqualification of over 100 grams, Lovely Professional University decided to sponsor 100 promising Female-athletes

In a grand celebration of athletic achievement, Lovely Professional University (LPU) awarded a remarkable Rs 2.5 crore in cash prizes to its students who represented India at the Paris Olympics. The event on campus welcomed 14 of the 24 Olympians, including wrestling star Vinesh Phogat and Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh.



LPU Honouring ceremony



Despite her disqualification by a mere 100 grams, LPU honored Vinesh Phogat with a cash prize of ₹25 lakh, affirming her status as a champion in the university's eyes. Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Rajyasabha MP and Founder Chancellor of LPU hailed Vinesh as 'Balali ki Jwalamukhi' and announced a commitment to sponsor 100 promising female-athletes in her honor. In a notable addition to the university's curriculum, Dr. Mittal also revealed the introduction of a dedicated chapter on Vinesh Phogat in LPU's Physical Education program.





The ceremony coincided with National Sports Day, featuring vibrant performances and heartfelt tributes from fellow students. Olympians were celebrated with open-top bus parades, cultural performances, personalized artworks, and a stunning display from para-gliders showering flowers and tricolours on the athletes creating an inspiring atmosphere of camaraderie and pride.



Dr. Mittal expressed his enthusiasm for the athletes' return , emphasizing LPU's commitment to nurturing talent, "We are dedicated to empowering our students to shine on the global stage." He also announced a new program providing job opportunities for Olympians within four years, further underscoring LPU's dedication to supporting its athletes.





During the ceremony Vinesh Phogat, Olympic Player & LPU Student

said,“If you want to be winner like me then you have to be mad like me for the sport”



The players who were awarded today at the LPU campus included hockey players Harmanpreet Singh,

Mandeep Singh, Hardik, Shamsher Singh (BA), Gurjant Singh (MBA),boxing player Lovlina Borgohain (BA),

Preeti (B), Jaismine Lamboria (B.P.E.D), weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (MA), Wrestling player vinesh (MA), Antim Panghal (MA), Anshu Malik (MA), shooter Arjun Singh Cheema (MA), athletes Kiran Pahal (BA), Vikash Singh, Balraj Panwar (BBA). The remaining 8 Olympians including Silver medallist student Neeraj Chopra are expected to visit the alma mater later in the next month. It is worth mentioning that LPU students represented 21% of the Indian team for Paris 2024. This feat has made LPU the 2nd largest Contingent of students globally after Stanford University, USA.