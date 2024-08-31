K'taka: NIA Arrests Key Terror Suspect In Hizb-Ut-Tahrir Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 31 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key terror suspect from the KempeGowda International Airport in Bengaluru in Hizb-ut-Tahrir on Saturday.

The suspected is identified as Aziz Ahamad aka Aziz Ahmed aka Jaleel Aziz from Tamil Nadu, is a key accused in the Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahrir case involving attempts to radicalise youth and establish the Islamic caliphate in India.

The suspected terrorist was apprehended at the Bengaluru International Airport while trying to flee abroad.

“The case in this regard was registered by the NIA against six accused, influenced by the extremist, radical and fundamental ideology of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, an international pan-Islamist and fundamental organisation which has been fighting to establish an Islamic caliphate and enforce the constitution written by Hizb-ut-Tharir's founder Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani,” NIA stated.

As per NIA's investigations, the accused had conducted secret oaths where many participants, particularly gullible youth, who were radicalised and sought military assistance called Nusra from forces inimical to India to achieve its nefarious goal.

“Aziz Ahamed was found to be one of the chief initiators in conducting secret oath-taking ceremonies for the gullible youth,” the NIA said.

So far, six people have been arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in connection with the case. The suspected terrorists are identified as Hameed Hussain, Ahamed Mansoor, Abdul Rahman, H Mohamed Maurice, Kadar Nawaz Sherif, and Ahmed Ali Umari. The authorities have also taken custody of others, sources confirmed.

NIA said that Hameed, a resident of Royapettah in Chennai, is suspected of being the kingpin and Chief Coordinator of the organisation and had allegedly been holding secret meetings to spread its ideology at a hall in the city.

“This acts against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country,” the NIA added.

Chennai Police has also handed over crucial documents to the agency on August 5.

NIA said that the investigation in the case is underway.