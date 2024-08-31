U.S. Envoy On Kharkiv Airstrike: Russia Must Be Held Accountable

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, in the wake of Russia's deadly on Kharkiv, emphasized the need to hold Moscow accountable for war crimes.

The made the statement via X , Ukrinform reports.

"This afternoon, Russia struck an apartment building in Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb, killing several and injuring many, including children. Our thoughts are with the people of Kharkiv as rescue operations are underway. Russia must be held accountable for these war crimes," Brink wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 30, Russian hit civil infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv. Residential buildings and an educational facility were damaged. According to the latest updates, six people were killed and 55 – injured as a result of the attack. A 14-year-old girl died at a playground in the Nemyshlyanskyi district.

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov