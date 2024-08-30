Global Bromelain Market Size To Worth USD 51.8 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.8 %

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Bromelain Size was Valued at USD 26.81 Million in 2023 and the Worldwide Bromelain Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 51.8 Million by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Sun Industries Ltd., Antozyme Biotech Pvt Ltd., Biolaxi Corporation, Biozym Gesellschaft fur Enzymtechnologie mbH, Creative Enzymes, ENZYBEL GROUP, Mitushi Biopharma, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Undersun Biomedtech Co., Ltd, Dayang Chem (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd, Enzyme (PTY) Ltd., Guangxi Nanning Javely Biological Products Co., Hong Mao Biochemicals Co., Ltd., Ursapharm Arzneimittel GmbH, Botanic Healthcare, Others, key companies.

New York, United States, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bromelain Market Size is to Grow from USD 26.81 Million in 2023 to USD 51.8 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8 % during the projected period.









Bromelain is the art and science of illuminating buildings and spaces to improve their appearance, functionality, and atmosphere. Lighting fixtures are strategically placed and designed to highlight architectural features, create moods, and support a space's functionality, whether residential, commercial, or public. Unlike standard lighting, which only illuminates, Bromelain improves architecture by emphasizing textures, shapes, and materials. Bromelain is essential in both indoor and outdoor settings. With increased awareness of environmental concerns and the need to reduce energy consumption, Bromelain manufacturers are focusing on developing more efficient, long-lasting products that use less power. Governments and regulatory bodies around the world are enforcing stricter energy efficiency standards, encouraging industries and consumers to use environmentally friendly lighting solutions. Bromelain is widely used in dietary supplements due to its digestive and anti-inflammatory properties. Bromelain demand is expected to rise as more people become aware of the advantages of natural health supplements. Bromelain is commonly used as a meat tenderizer because it helps break down tough meat fibers. The demand for bromelain as a meat tenderizer is expected to rise in tandem with meat consumption. Bromelain is a popular skincare and cosmetic ingredient due to its exfoliant and anti-inflammatory properties. Bromelain demand will rise as natural and organic skincare products gain popularity. However, bromelain production and commercialization face challenges due to a scarcity of raw materials, high costs, and regulatory barriers, which may limit market expansion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 217 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Bromelain Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Source (Stem and Fruits), By Type (1200 GDU/g, 2000 GDU/g, 2500 GDU/g, and Others), By Application (Healthcare, Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The fruits segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the global bromelain market during the projected period.

Based on the source, the global bromelain market is divided into stem and fruits. Among these, the fruits segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the bromelain market during the projected period. The high bromelain content of pineapple fruit contributes to its unique properties. Fruit bromelain, derived from the pineapple plant's fruit, has less enzymatic activity than stem bromelain. Despite this, the cosmetic industry values fruit bromelain for its numerous benefits. Its gentle exfoliating action removes dead skin cells, leaving a smoother complexion, while its anti-inflammatory properties soothe and reduce skin irritation.

The 2500 GDU/g segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the global bromelain market is categorized into 1200 GDU/g, 2000 GDU/g, 2500 GDU/g, and Others. Among these, the 2500 GDU/g segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Bromelain's high potency makes it particularly useful in pharmaceutical applications, where its potent anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties are highly valued. In these cases, the type of bromelain used is critical, as it is determined by the level of activity or strength required for the intended medical application. For example, higher enzymatic potency bromelain may be chosen for treatments that require stronger anti- inflammatory effects, whereas other forms may be used for less demanding applications.

The dietary supplements segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global bromelain market is categorized into healthcare, dietary supplements, food & beverages, and others. Among these, the dietary supplements segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Consumers in developing economies have high purchasing power and are becoming more health conscious. Bromelain is increasingly being used in dietary supplements due to its anti-inflammatory and digestive properties, and it is also used in the food and beverage industry as a meat tenderizer, beer producer, and food preservative.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global bromelain market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global bromelain market over the forecast period. Bromelain's increasing demand is closely related to its growing recognition for its health benefits, as well as the overall growth of the local market. Also, this demand is being driven by the growing needs of various industries, particularly the meat and seafood sectors, which rely on bromelain's effective tenderizing properties. The health industry is also contributing to the growing interest in bromelain due to its potential therapeutic uses.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global bromelain market during the projected period. The growing baking and confectionery industries in Asia-Pacific are propelling the bromelain market. This is due to the growing demand for bromelain in the food and beverage industry. The use of bromelain in beer production and as a meat tenderizer is helping to grow the regional market. India had the fastest-growing bromelain market in Asia-Pacific, with China accounting for the largest share.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global bromelain market are Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Enzybel Group, Antozyme Biotech Pvt Ltd., Biolaxi Corporation, Biozym Gesellschaft fur Enzymtechnologie mbH, Creative Enzymes, ENZYBEL GROUP, Mitushi Biopharma, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Undersun Biomedtech Co., Ltd, Dayang Chem (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd, Enzyme Technology (PTY) Ltd., Guangxi Nanning Javely Biological Products Co., Hong Mao Biochemicals Co., Ltd., Ursapharm Arzneimittel GmbH, Botanic Healthcare, Others.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, Sun Pharma acquired three brands from Aksigen Hospital Care, a research-driven healthcare company with over 20 years of experience.

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global bromelain market based on the below-mentioned segments:

