D.Law's Emil Davtyan Featured In LA Times Profile Of Top Southern California Consumer Attorneys

D.Law's Founder & Managing Attorney Emil Davtyan is featured in the new 2024 issue of Consumer Attorneys of Southern California: Trends, Updates & Visionaries, published by The Los Angeles Times

In an article titled "D's Young & Vibrant Leadership Team Protects California's Working Class from Abusive Employers," the focus is not only on Davtyan, but also on key members of the consummate team he has built since founding the firm in 2015. Among the top decision-makers profiled are Head of Case Management Vardui Nersisyan, Head of Intake Services Anna Baghdasaryan, Chief Technology Officer Valeri Tavadyan, and Marketing Manager Armen Petrosyan. All four have been with

since its inception, and Davtyan considers each to be part of a "much needed and much welcomed new wave of talent" who are shaping the next generation.



"Creating and cultivating a unifying company culture has been an essential factor in bringing this amazing group of people together," says Davtyan. "It's a unique culture that reflects the character and commitment of our entire firm, and this leadership team exemplifies the cultural values that are contributing to our success.



"I am grateful for being selected for inclusion in this prestigious publication, because whenever one of us is recognized, we all share in that honor. We work as a team and win as a team. It's part of our ethos," Davtyan continues. "It's vital to our goal of creating a new kind of employment law firm, driven by innovation and new ideas that advance the opportunities of our people while defending the rights of California workers."

Selections for consumer attorneys featured in

Consumer Attorneys of Southern California: Trends, Updates & Visionaries

were based on several criteria, which include average success rate, settlements and verdicts won over the past three years, leadership positions within the local community as well as the firm, and more.

With headquarters in Glendale and satellite offices throughout the state,

has been recognized as one of the "100 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles" and "Most Admired Law Firms to Work For." The firm has been steadily expanding, through the hiring of new talent as well as the strategic acquisition of complementary law firms, as it pursues its goal of becoming the biggest and most innovative employment law firm in California and, eventually, the nation.

