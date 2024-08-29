Airasia Unveils 'Love, Singapore' Aircraft To Boost Regional Tourism

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Singapore: AirAsia, in collaboration with the Singapore Board (STB), Gardens by the Bay and Mandai Wildlife Group unveiled the 'Love, Singapore' aircraft livery today. The launch comes as part of a joint campaign to promote inbound to Singapore from visitors in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, riding on the year-end travel peak in the region.

This Airbus A320 aircraft livery features a special design showcasing Singapore's iconic attractions, including Gardens by the Bay and Mandai Wildlife Group's wildlife parks such as Singapore Zoo and Bird Paradise, alongside Merli, Singapore's energetic and outgoing brand character inspired by the Merlion. This livery aims to inspire regional travellers to rediscover the diverse and vibrant experiences that Singapore has to offer.

Terrence Voon, Executive Director, Southeast Asia of Singapore Tourism Board said:“We are delighted to partner AirAsia and our tourism stakeholders, to bring Singapore's offerings to life in our regional skies. Our exciting lineup of events and experiences will give travellers plenty of reasons to visit or revisit Singapore this year, and we encourage them to take advantage of the great deals that will launch with the“Love, Singapore” aircraft livery to book their next holiday to Singapore.”

Dato' Captain Fareh Mazputra, Managing Director of AirAsia Malaysia said:“We are proud to partner with the Singapore Tourism Board, especially as we mark 20 years of operations in Singapore this year. Currently, we operate 454 flights weekly in and out of Singapore to Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. Amongst all, the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore route, being the world's busiest, is vital for boosting tourism and this partnership is a perfect opportunity to leverage our extensive flight network to strengthen our ties between the neighbouring countries.”

Addison Goh, Senior Director of Business Development, Gardens by the Bay said:“Gardens by the Bay is honoured to be featured in this collaboration between AirAsia and Singapore Tourism Board. As a horticultural show garden that was most recently voted the top attraction in Asia and eighth best attraction in the world in TripAdvisor's 2024 Traveller's Choice Awards, our chief mission is to spread our love for the plant world in new and creative ways to reach out to a broad audience beyond just nature lovers. There is so much that we have to offer visitors to Singapore, and we are excited to be able to share what we do with travellers from around the region.”

Jean Choi, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Mandai Wildlife Group said:“We are excited to bring the magic of our wildlife parks to the skies, and in a truly unique way. With ever-evolving experiences from close animal encounters to seasonal events like Night Safari's 30th Anniversary, there's always something new to explore in our parks. As part of the“Love, Singapore” campaign, AirAsia customers booking flights to Singapore can enjoy a special promotion on park admissions or take advantage of our value-packed ParkHopper bundle where you can access four parks for the price of two. It's a perfect time to visit Singapore and immerse in meaningful wildlife experiences.”

In celebration of this new livery launch, AirAsia is offering low fares from SGD85* all-in one way for travellers to go somewhere different around the region, with direct flights from Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Langkawi, Kuching, Ipoh and Kota Kinabalu. Promotional fares are available for booking on the AirAsia MOVE app (formerly airasia Superapp) and airasia until 25 August 2024. The travel period is valid immediately up until 30 June 2025.

AirAsia currently operates a total of 10 direct flights from Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Ipoh, Langkawi, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, Jakarta, Bali, Bangkok, and Phuket to Singapore. Singaporeans can explore Asean and beyond affordably via AirAsia's seamless Fly-Thru services that connects travellers to over 130 destinations worldwide.

*All-in one-way fare inclusive of airport taxes, fuel surcharges and other applicable fees. Other terms and conditions apply.

