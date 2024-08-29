Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh, Thulasimathi Secure Straight-Games Win In All-Indian Para-Badminton Clash

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a thrilling start to the Para-Badminton competition at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, Indian duo Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan on Thursday secured a decisive victory in their first group stage match. The pair faced off against compatriots Suhas Yathiraj and Palak Kohli, emerging victorious in straight games with scores of 21-14 and 21-17.

The match was an intense showcase of skill and strategy, with Kumar and Murugesan demonstrating their superior form and coordination. Their performance not only highlighted their individual prowess but also their strong partnership in the mixed doubles category.

With this win, Kumar and Murugesan have set a strong precedent for the rest of their group stage matches. However, Suhas and Palak, who were also favorites in the group, now face a challenging road ahead. They will need to put in significant effort in their remaining matches to secure a spot in the semifinals.