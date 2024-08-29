Georgian Constitutional Court Reviewing Claims Regarding Annulment Of Law On Transparency Of Foreign Influence
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The Constitutional Court of Georgia has begun reviewing the
claims filed by the country's President Salome Zurabishvili,
opposition party deputies, and non-governmental organisations
(NGOs) regarding the annulment of the "Law on Transparency of
Foreign Influence," Azernews reports.
The court session began at 11:00 AM local time.
It should be noted that four claims have been filed with the
Constitutional Court of Georgia demanding the annulment of this
law. These claims were made by President Salome Zurabishvili, 121
Georgian NGOs, 38 opposition parliament members, and
journalists.
