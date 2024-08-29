Georgian Constitutional Court Reviewing Claims Regarding Annulment Of Law On Transparency Of Foreign Influence

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The Constitutional Court of Georgia has begun reviewing the claims filed by the country's President Salome Zurabishvili, opposition party deputies, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) regarding the annulment of the "Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence," Azernews reports.

The court session began at 11:00 AM local time.

It should be noted that four claims have been filed with the Constitutional Court of Georgia demanding the annulment of this law. These claims were made by President Salome Zurabishvili, 121 Georgian NGOs, 38 opposition parliament members, and journalists.