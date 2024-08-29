Russia-Backed Militants Shelled Sumy Region 19 Times Overnight, Two Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning of August 29, the Russian fired 19 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, two people were injured.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“63 explosions were recorded. Bilopilia, Esman, Khotynska, Hlukhivska, Druzhbivska, Shalyhinska, Mykolaivska, Sveska, Velykopysarivska, Krasnopilska, Novoslobidska communities were shelled,” the report says.

The enemy attacked the Esman community with guided aerial bombs and attacked with drones.

The Russians attacked Khotyn, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne and Svesa communities with guided aerial bombs.

The invaders struck the Bilopilia community with guided aerial bombs and fired mortars.

The enemy carried out an air strike on the Mykolaiv community. Two civilians were wounded.

The Russians fired at Druzhbivka community with artillery.

The enemy attacked Krasnopilsk community with drones, artillery and mortars.

The invaders shelled the Velykopysarivska community with artillery.

The enemy attacked the Novoslobidska community with multiple rocket launchers.

As Ukrinform reported, on August 28, Russians fired 66 times at Sumy region .