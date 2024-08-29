Zelensky: Ukraine Will Not Let Planned Crime Of Russians Near Ilovaisk Go Unpunished

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will never forget and will not leave unpunished the planned, cynical crime of the Russians near Ilovaisk in August 2014.

According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said this on .

According to him, today Ukraine honors the memory of all its defenders,“all those who fought for our country, for Ukrainian independence and gave their lives.”

In August 2014, on these very days, Russian invaders committed one of the most despicable crimes of this war - they killed hundreds of Ukrainian near Ilovaisk, the President noted.

“It was a planned, cynical Russian crime that Ukraine will never forget and will not leave unpunished,” Zelensky assured.

He emphasized:“We will always remember each and every one of those whose lives were taken by this war . And we will not forgive Russia for a single Ukrainian life destroyed.”

“Eternal memory to all our heroes! And thank you to everyone who does not forget, who honors and helps the families of our fallen soldiers,” the head of state emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, August 29 is the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine who died in the struggle for its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This day was established by Presidential Decree No. 621 of August 23, 2019, to perpetuate the heroism of servicemen and volunteers who gave their lives for the Motherland.

It is no coincidence that the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine was chosen on August 29, because it was on this day in 2014, during the Russian-Ukrainian war and the Ilovaisk operation, that a powerful breakthrough of the Ukrainian group of troops from the Russian encirclement took place.

In August 2014, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fought with regular units of the Russian army near Ilovaisk, Donetsk region. They lasted for almost a month, from August 6 to 29. Due to the inequality of forces, the Ukrainian military was surrounded. Russia promised them a“green corridor” to get out, but the promise was not fulfilled, and the ATO forces were shot. According to official data from the Prosecutor General's Office, 366 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, 429 more were wounded, and 84 went missing. About 300 soldiers were taken prisoner.

Photo: OP