AFU Shoot Down Two Russian Kh-59/69 And 60 Shahed Missiles

Since the beginning of the day on August 29, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have shot down two Russian Kh-59/69 guided missiles and 60 Shahed-131/136 attack drones.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk in his Telegram .

According to him, on the night of August 29, the Russians attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59/69 guided missiles from the airspace of Kursk and Belgorod regions and from the same direction with two missiles, the type of which is currently being established, as well as 74 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, and Yeysk.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of the air battle, two Kh-59/69 missiles and 60 Shahed-131/136 attack drones were shot down.

Another 14 attack drones were lost locally (crashed) on the territory of Ukraine.

Air defense was conducted in Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava, Dnipro, Kherson, Sumy, and Donetsk regions.

As Ukrinform reported, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration, air defense forces shot down about 15 Russian drones in the capital.