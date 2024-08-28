Egypt Returned Three Ancient Artifacts Smuggled To Netherlands
Date
8/28/2024 3:15:37 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Egyptian diplomatic mission in The Hague returned three
ancient artifacts secretly exported from the country - a statuette
of Ushabti, part of a painted sarcophagus decorated with a carved
image of the goddess Isis, and the head of a late Egyptian mummy,
Azernews reports.
The discovery and return of artifacts is part of the ongoing
efforts of the Egyptian government to repatriate more than 30
thousand samples of cultural heritage that have been smuggled to
different countries of the world since 2014.
Studies have shown that these artifacts were smuggled out of
Egypt by illegal European businessmen at various times. Mohammed
Ismail Khalid, Secretary General of the country's Supreme Council
of Antiquities (SCA), said: "The return of these artifacts is an
important step in cooperation between Egypt and the Netherlands in
combating the illegal trade in cultural property and antiquities."
According to him, these artifacts were found in an antique shop in
The Hague and returned to Egypt after a joint investigation by the
authorities of the two countries.
Meanwhile, Director General of the Department of Repatriation of
Antiquities Shaban Abdel-Javad noted that among the artifacts are a
blue ceramic statuette of Ushabti with inscriptions, part of a
wooden coffin decorated with a carved image of the goddess Isis,
and a mummy's head in good condition. It will be transferred to the
Egyptian Historical Museum.
MENAFN28082024000195011045ID1108612238
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.