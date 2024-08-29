FBI provides update on investigation into Trump’s attempted assassination

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the FBI provided an update on its investigation into Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate former President Donald at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. Despite a thorough analysis of Crooks’ online search history and activity, as well as extensive investigative efforts, the motive behind the attack remains unclear. Kevin P. Rojek, the special agent in charge of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office, stated that while the analysis has offered valuable insights into Crooks’ mindset, it has not led to a conclusive motive.



The FBI has undertaken a comprehensive investigation, including nearly 1,000 interviews, numerous search warrants, and the issuance of dozens of subpoenas. They have also reviewed hundreds of hours of video footage related to the case. The agency noted that their focus is on Crooks’ actions and not on the activities of the Secret Service or local law enforcement concerning the rally. They have found no credible evidence suggesting that Crooks conspired with others.



Investigators have scrutinized Crooks’ online searches, revealing that he looked up information about campaign events for both Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, including those in western Pennsylvania. On July 5, he searched for the dates of both the Democratic and Republican national conventions. Furthermore, he sought details about Trump’s campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, including searches related to the event’s location and logistics.



Additionally, on July 6, 2024, Crooks registered to attend the rally and conducted searches for terms such as “How far was Oswald from Kennedy,” “Where will Trump speak from at Butler Farm Show,” “Butler Farm Show podium,” and “Butler Farm Show photos.” These searches have been part of the broader investigation into his intent and planning leading up to the attack.

MENAFN29082024000045015839ID1108614425