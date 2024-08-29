Reddit Outage: Community Site Experiencing Widespread Error; Company Says 'Issue Resolved'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Wednesday, Reddit encountered a widespread outage that affected thousands of users across the globe, leaving many with the frustrating "server error. Try again later" message for approximately 45 minutes. The outage was first noticed around 4:16 PM ET, when the status page of the social indicated a "degraded performance." By 4:45 PM ET, Reddit acknowledged the issue and assured users that a fix had been implemented, and they were actively monitoring the results to ensure stability.

This incident bore similarities to a previous outage Reddit experienced in April, during which users encountered the same "try again later" messages due to backend issues that took the platform offline. On this occasion, Reddit explained that the disruption was caused by an update they had released earlier in the day, which unintentionally compromised the stability of the platform. The company quickly deployed a fix, and the platform was restored to normal operations.

Reddit, known for its diverse 'subreddits' where users discuss a wide range of topics, depends heavily on advertising revenue. The platform's recent outage was significant, given its global user base and the platform's reliance on consistent uptime for both user engagement and ad revenue. In a statement to Reuters, Reddit confirmed that the issue had been resolved, emphasizing their swift response to restore service.

The outage was extensively monitored by Downdetector, a service that tracks online outages by compiling user reports. As of 4:09 PM ET, Downdetector had recorded 152,982 reports of outages in the United States alone, underscoring the scale of the disruption.

Beyond the immediate technical challenges, Reddit has also been dealing with broader issues related to artificial intelligence (AI) bots. The company has been securing partnerships with organizations like OpenAI to address these challenges and enhance the platform's integrity. Additionally, Reddit has been making headlines on the business front, particularly with its recent initial public offering (IPO), which has valued the company at approximately $6.5 billion.

In summary, Reddit's quick resolution of the outage demonstrates the platform's commitment to maintaining service reliability, even as it navigates the complexities of platform stability, AI bot management, and the pressures of being a publicly-traded company.