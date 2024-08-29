President Of Turkic Culture And Heritage Foundation Participates In Int'l Conference

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage
Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova has participated in the international
scientific and practical conference "Musical Culture of the Peoples
of the East: Principles of Creative Harmony in the Context of
Globalization", Azernews reports.
The event was organized within the13th Sharq Taronalari
International Music Festival.
Aktoty Raimkulova, who spoke at the conference, welcomed the
guests and thanked the organizers for holding such an important
event at a high level.
She emphasized the importance of forming and preserving national
identity in the global environment, and also drew attention to the
rich heritage and achievements of Uzbekistan, which is an integral
part of the Turkic world, in the field of preserving and
popularizing the material and cultural values of the Turkic
peoples.
The president of the foundation noted that passing on the rich
heritage of their ancestors to the younger generation is a priority
task for the countries of the Turkic world.
In conclusion, the President of the International Turkic Culture
and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova wished good luck to all
participants of the 13th Sharg Taronalari International Music
Festival, organized by the Uzbekistan Culture Ministry with the
support of the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan under the
auspices of UNESCO.
The event was also attended by the Uzbekistan Culture Minister
Ozodbek Nazarbekov, Secretary General of TURKSOY Sultan Rayev,
UNESCO representatives, specialists from foreign countries,
including musicologists, folklorists, cultural experts, rectors of
prestigious universities and heads of international research
institutes and scientific and creative centers.
Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member
countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with
partners in third nations.
The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and
promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and
funding various activities, projects, and programs.
The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with
TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.
