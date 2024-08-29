Transitional government in Bangladesh lifts ban on opposition party Jamaat-e-Islami

(MENAFN) The transitional in Bangladesh has lifted the ban on the opposition party Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir, and other affiliated organizations, effective immediately. This decision was confirmed through an official notification stating that no specific evidence has been found linking Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Chhatra Shibir, and their associated groups to or violence. The government thus concluded that these organizations are not involved in activities, leading to the revocation of the ban imposed under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2009.



The ban, initially enforced by the previous administration under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was enacted due to allegations that the party and its affiliates were involved in terrorism and incited violence during student-led protests in July. Jamaat-e-Islami and its affiliates have consistently denied these allegations, condemning the ban as illegal and politically motivated.



The situation took a significant turn on August 8, when Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, 84, assumed leadership of the transitional government after Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5 due to escalating anti-government protests. These protests had resulted in nearly 650 deaths, according to a UN report.



In the wake of Yunus’s assumption of power, Jamaat-e-Islami engaged in dialogue with the transitional government, which led to the anticipated lifting of the ban. The move is seen as a significant shift in the political landscape of Bangladesh as the new government seeks to address the issues surrounding the previous administration's policies.

