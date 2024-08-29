Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka advances to 3rd round of 2024 US Open

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Aryna Sabalenka, currently ranked as the World No. 2 in women's tennis, advanced to the third round of the 2024 US Open. Sabalenka, who was a finalist in the previous year's US Open, delivered a strong performance at Louis Armstrong in New York City, securing a decisive victory over Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti with scores of 6-3 and 6-1. This win underscores Sabalenka's continued form and determination as she progresses in the tournament.



In another notable women's singles match from the second round, China's Qinwen Zheng, who earned an Olympic gold medal at the Paris 2024 Games, triumphed over Russia’s Erika Andreeva. Zheng managed to overcome a challenging start, losing the first set in a tiebreaker 6-7 (3-7), but rallied back to win the next two sets 6-1, 6-2 at the Grandstand. This victory showcases Zheng's resilience and capability in high-pressure situations.



In the men’s singles, Alexander Zverev of Germany, ranked No. 4 in the world, progressed to the next round after a convincing win against wild card Alexandre Muller from France. Zverev's performance was marked by a straight-set victory with scores of 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), and 6-1. His advance reflects his strong form and potential to make a significant impact as the tournament continues.



The US Open, one of the four prestigious Grand Slam tournaments in tennis, began on Monday and is set to continue for nearly two weeks, culminating in the men's singles final scheduled for September 8. The tournament continues to feature high-stakes matches and competitive play as players vie for the championship title.

MENAFN29082024000045015839ID1108614454