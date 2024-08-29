Chernyshov, Fico Discuss Cooperation To Strengthen Energy Security

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Naftogaz Group Board Chairman & CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov and Prime of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico have discussed cooperation between Ukraine and Slovakia to strengthen the security of the two countries.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group Board Chairman & CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov on , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I have had a meeting with Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico. The key topic was cooperation to strengthen common energy security amid the present-day challenges,” Chernyshov wrote.

He emphasized that, for Slovakia, cooperation between the two countries would mean a stable supply of energy resources for the population. For Ukraine, such cooperation means the strengthening of national security through the promotion of Europe's diversified energy supplies.

“I thanked the head of the Slovak government for his constructive position and openness to dialogue. We agreed to jointly work to ensure the region's energy sustainability,” Chernyshov added.

A reminder that, in June 2024, Naftogaz Group signed the memorandums of cooperation with Siemens Energy in Berlin regarding the modernization of Ukraine's gas storage facilities, heat and power production.

Partner news