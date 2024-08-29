Gujarat Rains: Crocodile Spotted On House Roof As Heavy Rainfall Inundate Vadodara's Akota Stadium Area Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Gujarat Rains: Amid heavy rains in Gujarat, a from Vadodra has come to light where a crocodile was spotted on a house roof. The video was shared by news agency PTI which showed a crocodile on the roof as heavy rainfall inundated Akota area of Vadodara.

The western state of Gujarat is experiencing a flood-like situation as heavy rainfall still continue to lash the state. A red alert has been isssued in several dictricts of the state. Additionally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned residents about the likelihood of further downpours in the coming days.

The Indian Army shared an update saying that it has rapidly mobilised its resources to aid in the ongoing relief efforts in Gujarat. Six units of the Indian Army are conducting rescue operations in the most severely impacted areas, offering immediate humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

In Dwarka, the Fire Brigade rescued eight people from the flood-affected areas. The said people were trapped in Charkala Road, Avadpara Extension of Dwarka.





PM Modi speaks to Gujarat CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to him via telephone. During the conversation, the Prime Minister inquired about the ongoing flood situation in the state and discussed the relief measures being implemented for those affected.





A red alert has been issued today. As per Met department in Ahmedabad,“Heavy to Very heavy rains at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls very in all the district of Saurashtra-Kutch namely Surendranagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Botad, Kutch and in Diu.”

Speaking of weather forecast tomorrow i.e. on August 30, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for several areas in Gujarat. The forecast predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Saurashtra-Kutch, including Surendranagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Botad, Kutch, and Diu.

A yellow alert has also been issued for some districts in South Gujarat, such as Bharuch, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, and in Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli, where isolated heavy rains are expected.

(With inputs from agencies)