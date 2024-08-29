'Trial Has Begun, Charges Framed...': Delhi HC Refuses To Quash All Firs Against Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi High Court on Thursday, August 29, criticised former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brij Bhushan Singh for filing a plea to quash trial court proceedings related to the sexual harassment case filed against him by women wrestlers after the trial had already begun. The court also refused to quash all FIRs and proceedings against him in the sexual harassment case lodged by six women wrestlers.

“There can't be an omnibus order on everything. If you wanted to challenge everything, you should have done...[before the trial had commenced]. Once the trial has commenced and charges have been framed...this is nothing but an oblique way....” the judge said to Brij Bhushan's lawyer.

Advocate Rajeev Mohan, representing Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had argued that the FIR and subsequent proceedings against the ex-WFI chief are motivated by a hidden agenda. He claimed that the actions against Brij Bhushan Singh are not justifiable and seek to undermine him.

In the petition, Brij Bhushan claimed that the investigation was done in a biased manner as only the version of the victims, who were interested in taking revenge against him, was considered and the charge sheet was filed before the trial court without taking care of the falsehood of allegation.

Last week, the trial court recorded the statement of one of the complainant women wrestlers in a vulnerable witness room. The court also recently directed the city police to promptly reinstate security for a female wrestler who accused former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.

On May 21, the trial court had framed charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the modesty of women. The court had also framed the charge of criminal intimidation against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.

The Delhi Police filed an FIR against Brij Bhushan after the intervention of the Supreme Court in May 2023.