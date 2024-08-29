Great News For Mumbaikars! MHADA House Prices Reduced By Up To 25% In New Mumbai Lottery

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday informed a reduction in the cost of MHADA houses on declared price for the current Mumbai Lottery.

In a post on X, Fandavis said,“I am pleased to announce a reduction in the cost of MHADA houses on declared price for the current Mumbai Lottery. This applies to the surplus tenements received under Sections 33(5) and 33(7) only.”

“Revised reductions would be: - EWS: 25%.

LIG: 20%.

MIG: 15%.

HIG: 10%.”

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Vice Chairman and CEO of MHADA told Hindustan Times,“We are aiming to come up with the lottery for Mumbai in September and the final announcement will be made in a few days.”

The flats will be available in Malad, Powai, Vikhroli, Goregaon and Wadala.

The MHADA further said aspiring buyers must note that the homes under the housing scheme will be allotted through a lottery system, and the results of the lottery will be announced on September 13 at 11 am.

MHADA began accepting applications for its housing draw on August 9, with the deadline extended to September 19. Since the start of the application period, over 30,000 applications have been submitted, with many applicants paying the earnest money deposit (EMD).

The MHADA Mumbai lottery 2023 has received more than 100,000 applications in total. An official noted that the number of applications in the first week is not indicative of the final count, as most submissions typically occur in the last week or ten days before the deadline. There are still over 15 days remaining for applications.

MHADA Housing Scheme 2024: Eligibility Criteria

According to MHADA regulations:

Buyers with a family income up to ₹6 lakh per year can apply under the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category.

Buyers with a family income between ₹6 lakh and ₹9 lakh per year can apply under the LIG (Lower Income Group) category.

Buyers with a family income between ₹9 lakh and ₹12 lakh per year can apply under the MIG (Middle Income Group) category.

Buyers with a family income above ₹12 lakh per year can apply under the HIG (Higher Income Group) category.

MHADA Housing Scheme 2024:Documents Required

PAN Card

Aadhaar card

Domicile certificate

Cancelled cheque

Driving license

Passport-sized photographs

Birth certificate

The contact details of the housing scheme applicants.