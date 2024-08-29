Azerbaijan Boosts Gas Exports To Turkiye
Date
8/29/2024 3:09:34 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
In the first half of 2024, Azerbaijan exported a total of 5.68
billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkiye, according to the
Turkish energy market Regulatory Authority (EPDC),
Azernews reports.
This represents a 6.3% increase compared to the same period in
2023.
In June alone, Azerbaijan's exports surged to nearly 997 million
cubic meters, marking a substantial 34.06% rise from June 2023.
This strong performance solidified Azerbaijan's position as the
leading Natural gas supplier to Turkiye for the month, providing
43.07% of Turkiye's total gas imports.
Overall, Turkiye imported 2.31 billion cubic meters of natural
gas in June, which is a slight decrease of 0.75% from the previous
month. Of this total, pipeline gas accounted for 1.95 billion cubic
meters (84.27% of the total supply, up by 4.3%), while liquefied
natural gas (LNG) made up 364.1 million cubic meters (15.73% of the
total supply, down by 21.2%).
Gas was imported from four countries in June: Azerbaijan,
Russia, and Iran through pipelines, and the USA and Algeria in the
form of LNG.
MENAFN29082024000195011045ID1108613916
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.