Azerbaijan's Engineering Units Hold Sessions
Date
8/29/2024 3:09:34 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
In accordance with the training plan for 2024, the units of the
Engineering troops of the Azerbaijan army hold sessions with
driver-mechanics and drivers, Azernews
reports.
At the sessions, servicemen demonstrate professionalism while
fulfilling the assigned tasks.
Within the sessions, the main attention is paid to improving the
combat readiness of personnel, enhancing the knowledge and skills,
as well as developing practical skills.
