Azerbaijan's Engineering Units Hold Sessions

8/29/2024 3:09:34 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

In accordance with the training plan for 2024, the units of the Engineering troops of the Azerbaijan army hold sessions with driver-mechanics and drivers, Azernews reports.

At the sessions, servicemen demonstrate professionalism while fulfilling the assigned tasks.

Within the sessions, the main attention is paid to improving the combat readiness of personnel, enhancing the knowledge and skills, as well as developing practical skills.

AzerNews

