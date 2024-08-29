Enemy Shells Odnorobivka In Kharkiv Region At Night, Power Grids Damaged Again After Restoration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of August 29, the Russian shelled the village of Odnorobivka, Kharkiv region, with Grad multiple rocket launchers. The power grid was damaged again after the restoration.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (RSA), Oleh Syniehubov.

According to him, at 00:10 Russians shelled Odnorobivka. Two private houses and outbuildings were damaged, and the power grid was damaged again after the shelling. There were no casualties.

Yesterday in Novoosynove village, Kupiansk district, grass burned on an area of 1 hectare as a result of shelling.

In Kupiansk forestry, coniferous litter was burning over an area of 5 hectares as a result of shelling.

In Balakliya, the shelling caused the burning of grass on an area of 2.5 hectares and garbage on an area of 500 square meters.

According to Syniehubov, private houses and outbuildings in Doroshivka village of Kupiansk district were burning as a result of the shelling. There were no casualties.

In Kupiansk, the shelling caused grass to burn over an area of 300 square meters. A private house burned down as a result of an air strike, and the military administration building, 5-story residential buildings, a hotel, prosecutor's office and court buildings, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged. At least 17 people were injured, the head of the regional state administration noted.

In the village of Horiane, Kupiansk district, a 300-square-meter warehouse building and 2.5 hectares of grass were burning because of the shelling.

Russians fired an Kh-59 missile at Novovodolazka community in Kharkiv district. Grass burned on an area of 200 square meters.

In Balakliya, grass and firewood burned over an area of 500 square meters due to shelling.

In the village of Prybysh, Izium district, grass burned over an area of 10 hectares as a result of shelling.

According to Syniehubov, in the Kharkiv sector, Russian troops unsuccessfully stormed Ukrainian positions in the areas of Vovchansk and Lyptsi twice.

The enemy attacked Ukrainian positions in the Kupiansk sector 23 times. Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 21 attacks near Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka and Kruhliakivka. The situation is tense, two firefights are ongoing.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of the evening of August 28, 16 people were reported wounded as a result of a Russian air strike on Kupiansk , including three police officers.

Photo: Syniehubov/Facebook