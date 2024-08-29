KPC: Kuwaiti Oil Barrel Down USD 1.79 At USD 78.67

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel went down by USD 1.79 to stand at USD 78.67 per barrel (pb) on Wednesday, compared with USD 80.46 Tuesday, said Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Thursday. In international markets, oil went down by 90 cents to reach USD 78.65, while West Texas crude declined by USD 1.01 to reach USD 74.52. (end) km

