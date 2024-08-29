Callus Company Successfully Completes First Global Internship Batch With Indian Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Successfully Completes the First Global Internship Batch with Indian Students

Success Stories of Global Internships and Callus Company's Vision

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It has now been three months since Callus Company first offered global internship opportunities to Indian university students, and the entire first batch of interns has successfully completed the program. Throughout this journey, local students were given the rare opportunity to learn and adapt to global standards within a professional environment, allowing them to fully realize and showcase their potential in a real-world setting.Success Stories of Global Internships and Callus Company's VisionRemarkably, some students not only completed their internships but also received full-time job offers from their respective companies.This accomplishment is a testament to Callus Company's mission to uncover hidden talents and provide them with the opportunities they deserve. For global companies, this program offered a dual benefit: they were able to engage with skilled Indian students at relatively lower costs while assessing their capabilities directly. In turn, this facilitated the seamless transition of these interns into permanent roles when needed.The first cohort included 10 students who were placed in internships across three major companies located in Norway, Germany, and South Korea. Over the course of three months, these students not only honed their skills but also gained invaluable experience by working in diverse cultural settings. This exposure broadened their global perspectives and provided them with a deeper understanding of international business environments.Looking forward, Callus Company is committed to continuing its mission of providing talented individuals from around the world with opportunities to realize their potential. Simultaneously, the company aims to assist businesses in efficiently recruiting the best global talent, solidifying its position as a leading platform for truly global internships.

Paul Bae

Callus Company Inc.

+82 1041350274

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.