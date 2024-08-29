'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' Actress Aditi Bhatia's Nani Gives Her Precious Financial Advice

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Aditi Bhatia has shared a great advice given by her grandmother (nani), revealing how to save money for the future.

The actress, who has 6.4 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and shared a of her nani.

In the fun banter, we can hear Nani saying, "What do you want from me?", to which Aditi says, "money... Give me some money."

Nani says, "I am not earning", so Aditi asks her to give her a pension.

The grandmother went on to say, "Pension no I cannot give you...I am not like you. I am keeping my money for my future. Not like you."

Aditi said: "Burning it in the present".

Nani replies, "First I secure my future", Aditi interrupts her and says, "And don't live in the present moment and keep securing it for future."

The grandmother added: "Present chal raha hai".

The video ended with Aditi saying, "nice financial advice".

On the work front, the 24-year-old is best known for playing Ruhi Bhalla in the show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. The show which aired on Star Plus, was produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, and starred Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Ruhanika Dhawan.

She has been a part of shows like -- 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann', 'Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna', 'Tashan-e-Ishq'.

Aditi also appeared in the movie 'Vivah', in which she essayed the role of young Poonam. The 2006 romantic drama, written and directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, featured Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao as lead, alongside Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Seema Biswas, Samir Soni and Lata Sabharwal.

She was also a part of 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', 'The Train', 'Chance Pe Dance', and 'Sargoshiyan'.

Aditi has also featured in 'Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza', 'Comedy Circus', and 'Khatra Khatra Khatra'.