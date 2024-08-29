Labour Ministry Holds Training Courses For Job Seekers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The of Labour, represented by the Department of Qualifying Skills Development in collaboration with the Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants (QACPA), held two training courses on internal audit and controlling tenders and contracts for job seekers among Qatari nationals and children of Qatari women graduates specialised in accounting on August 25 and 28.

The aim was to enhance the skills of local accounting cadres and prepare them for roles in the private sector workforce.

The two training courses are part of the Ministry of Labour's ongoing efforts to meet the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to qualify the national workforce and establish a highly skilled Qatari talent pool capable of working in in private sector companies and institutions.

This involves boosting Qatari workforce participation and offering specialised training for employment in the private sector. Participants in the internal audit training were introduced to the fundamentals and standards of internal audit and financial auditing, and their role in managing risks and achieving financial sustainability.

They were additionally trained on the use of new tools and techniques for performing required assessments, conducting internal analysis, and audits, as well as analysing the organization's budget and budget auditing.

The Tenders and Financial Contracts Control Course familiarized Qatari nationals and children of Qatari women looking for jobs in accounting with the administrative, technical, financial, and legal aspects of tenders, accounting contracts, and financial control.

In addition to training them on how to audit tender documents and the mechanism of public and private tenders and enable them to use modern control techniques to monitor financial contracts, match tender procedures, review estimated costs and analyse tender prices, and align them with the financial plan of the institution or company, in accordance with the laws regulating public and private sector contracts in the country.