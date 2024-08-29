Five Civilians Killed, Six More Injure In Enemy Strikes On Donetsk Region In Past Day
Date
8/29/2024 2:17:10 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five civilians were killed and six more were injured as the Russian army shelled the Donetsk region on August 28.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the regional military administration, wrote this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“On August 28, Russians killed five residents of the Donetsk region: four in Izmail and one in Lysivka. Another six people were wounded in the region over the day,” he posted.
Read also:
Russian forces attack Zaporizhzhia
region 252 times in past day
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,706 people have been killed and 5,899 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
MENAFN29082024000193011044ID1108613825
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.