Five Civilians Killed, Six More Injure In Enemy Strikes On Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five civilians were killed and six more were as the Russian shelled the Donetsk region on August 28.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the regional military administration, wrote this on , Ukrinform reports.

“On August 28, Russians killed five residents of the Donetsk region: four in Izmail and one in Lysivka. Another six people were wounded in the region over the day,” he posted.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,706 people have been killed and 5,899 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.