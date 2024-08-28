Beyond The Holocaust: Jerry Elman's New Project Confronts The Full History Of Jew-Hate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jerry Elman

Local Author, Publisher, Blogger, and Speaker Expands Efforts with“Eternal Prejudice: The Unbroken History of Jew Hate”

- Jerry ElmanHONEOYE, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jerry Elman, a local author, publisher, blogger, speaker, and second-generation Holocaust survivor, is proud to announce the launch of his new initiative, Eternal Prejudice: The Unbroken History of Jew-Hate. Building on the foundation of his well-reviewed memoir, Miracles Through Hell, which chronicles his parents' survival during the Holocaust, Elman's latest endeavor addresses the deeper and more pervasive roots of Jew-hate throughout history, offering a vital and comprehensive perspective that goes beyond the traditional focus on the Holocaust alone.As the son of Holocaust survivors, Elman's work is deeply personal. In his retirement, he has dedicated his life to preserving the memory of the Holocaust while broadening the scope of education to encompass the entire history of Jew-hate. Elman prefers not to use the term "antisemitism ," which he considers a deliberately misleading term created by a German Jew-hater in 1879. Instead, he uses "Jew-hate," a term he believes is clearly understood by all.His powerful memoir, Miracles Through Hell, has been widely praised for its intimate portrayal of survival, resilience, and the generational impact of trauma. Through his writing and numerous speaking engagements, Elman has reached diverse audiences, ensuring that the lessons of history are neither forgotten nor oversimplified.With Eternal Prejudice: The Unbroken History of Jew-Hate, Elman is breaking new ground by addressing Jew-hate as a historical continuum rather than a phenomenon isolated only to the Holocaust. This seminar-based project traces the origins of Jew-hate from ancient times through modern conflicts, offering participants a thorough understanding of how prejudice against Jews has persisted and evolved. The initiative seeks to disrupt the cycle of Jew-hate by educating those with limited exposure to Jewish history and culture, particularly within mainstream non-Jewish audiences, where the need for increased understanding and empathy is most urgent.Elman has already held sessions at several community venues, including the Little Lakes Community Center in Hemlock, NY; Honeoye, NY Community Library; Newark, NY Community Library; Victor/Farmington, NY Community Library; and Brighton, NY Memorial Library, attracting over two hundred attendees. An upcoming session is scheduled for September 3, 2024, at the Wayland, NY Community Library, with additional sessions to be announced in the future.Recognizing the rising tide of Jew-hate on college campuses, where misinformation and biased perspectives on Israel often fuel hostility, Elman will also be exploring opportunities with local universities to pilot sessions aimed at countering these troubling trends. His goal is to foster understanding and create safer, more inclusive environments for Jewish students. By focusing on the broader historical context of Jew-hate, Elman's initiative offers a necessary and timely complement to traditional Holocaust-focused education.“I believe that education is the key to combating bigotry,” says Elman.“By addressing the entire history of Jew-hate, we can begin to change attitudes and build a more inclusive and compassionate world.”Elman's approach emphasizes collaboration with community groups, libraries, schools, and public advocacy. He seeks to promote mutual understanding and dialogue by working closely with these groups, challenging misconceptions about Jewish people and culture. Through media and public platforms, Elman continues to raise awareness about modern expressions of Jew-hate, particularly those linked to Israel, and advocates for targeted responses to these emerging challenges.For more information about Jerry Elman, his work, or to schedule an interview or speaking engagement, please contact:Jerry ElmanAuthor, Publisher, Blogger, SpeakerMobile phone – 585-737-2737...About Jerry Elman:Jerry Elman is an author, publisher, blogger, and speaker dedicated to preserving the memory of the Holocaust while addressing the broader history of Jew-hate. His memoir, Miracles Through Hell, is a powerful testament to his parents' survival and resilience. His latest initiative, Eternal Prejudice: The Unbroken History of Jew Hate , seeks to educate and foster dialogue to break the cycle of antisemitism, with a particular focus on reaching mainstream non-Jewish audiences.###

