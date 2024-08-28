Iran’s aluminum ingot production surpasses 220,000 tons in 4 months

(MENAFN) In the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21), Iran's production of aluminum ingots reached 221,409 tons, according to the Iranian Mines and Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO). This period saw a modest increase of one percent in production compared to the same timeframe last year. The increase reflects the ongoing efforts of Iran’s major aluminum producers to enhance their output despite various challenges.



Among the four primary aluminum producers in Iran—South Aluminum Corporation (SALCO), Iranian Aluminum Company (IRALCO), Almahdi Aluminum Company, and Iran Alumina Company—SALCO led the production with 94,503 tons of aluminum ingots. IRALCO followed with 60,210 tons, Almahdi Aluminum Company produced 54,426 tons, and Iran Alumina Company contributed 12,170 tons. This performance highlights SALCO's significant role in the sector's growth during the reviewed period.



Additionally, Iran Alumina Company produced 76,885 tons of alumina powder, 129,960 tons of aluminum hydrate, and 232,000 tons of bauxite. Over the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), Iran’s total aluminum ingot production exceeded 635,000 tons, showing a slight one percent increase from the previous year's 632,000 tons despite facing energy constraints. The production of alumina powder, alumina hydrate, and bauxite by Iran Alumina Company also contributed to the sector's output.



The Iranian aluminum industry is estimated to be worth USD22 billion, sufficient to meet domestic needs. Currently, Iran stands as the 18th largest aluminum producer globally. This significant position underscores the country's capability and growth potential within the global aluminum market.

=

MENAFN28082024000045015839ID1108609540