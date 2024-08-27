Agriculture Of America Podcast Interviews Pepsico's VP Of Sustainable And Regenerative Agriculture, Margaret Henry

(MENAFN- 3BL) PepsiCo Foods North America (PFNA) is spearheading transformative change in the agricultural through its innovative Planting Pathways initiative. By forging partnerships with two industry-leading nonprofits, Foundation and Practical Farmers of Iowa, PFNA is piloting programs that aim to drive sustainable and systemic change across the agricultural chain. These efforts are a testament to PepsiCo's commitment to building a more equitable and sustainable food system, an essential component of the company's pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) strategy.

The Planting Pathways initiative underscores PFNA's dedication to fostering equitable access within the agriculture industry. By leveraging the company's vast scale, influence, and expertise, PFNA is working to create a positive agriculture system that uplifts the communities PepsiCo serves. This approach addresses the most pressing global food system challenges, positioning PFNA as a driving force for positive and measurable change.

In Segment Three of the Agriculture of America podcast, Margaret Henry, VP of Sustainable and Regenerative Agriculture at PepsiCo, dives into the launch of the Planting Pathways initiative. She discusses the program's potential to drive sustainable impact across the agricultural industry and highlights how PepsiCo is leading the way in creating a more equitable food system. Tune in here to learn more about how PepsiCo's innovative approach is set to transform the future of agriculture.