National Archives Of Qatar Invites Public To Visit 'Journey Of Knowledge' Exhibition

Doha: National Archives of Qatar announced today, August 28, that it will open its facility to receive those who desire to visit the held under the theme journey of knowledge starting on Sunday, September 1.

The primarily aims to shine a spotlight on a combination of significant historical documents that constitute a vital part of Qatar's documentary heritage, in addition to offering a unique chance for visitors to have a glimpse of rare and invaluable artifacts that document Qatar's history and evolution.

The event comes as part of corporate documentation efforts to significantly ensure engagement of relevant institutions and authorities in preserving the legacy of the State of Qatar.

The contribution to collecting and documenting historical records helps safeguard history for generations to come, in addition to supporting national identity and bolstering awareness of cultural and historical values.

National Archives of Qatar highlighted that those who are willing to visit its facility should fill out the registration form via the link available online on its platforms to benefit from guided tours it provides.