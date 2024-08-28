Celebrating Louis Vega: Honored In Involve Hall Of Fame For LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion Leadership
Congratulations to Louis Vega on his recent induction to INvolve - The Inclusion People 's Hall of Fame for his ongoing work to champion LGBTQ+ inclusion within the workplace and around the world.
Louis serves as Executive Advisor to GLAD, our Employee Resource Group for LGBTQ+ employees and allies. He is also an active member of councils within our company that advance a shared sense of belonging and equity across Team Dow. Outside of the office, Louis has served as a board member of various nonprofit organizations, like the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute and athlete Ally.
In this honor, Louis joins our Chair and CEO, Jim Fitterling , who was inducted to the INvolve Hall of Fame in 2020.
Please join us in celebrating this tremendous and well-deserved recognition!
