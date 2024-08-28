Palestinian Martyred, Two Others Injured By Israeli Occupation Forces In Jenin, West Bank

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: A Palestinian was martyred Wednsday by Israeli forces in Jenin city, north of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) confirmed that the freed prisoner, Mohammed Ibrahim Tawfiq Abed, was martyred by the occupation forces who shot him directly and he was transferred to the hospital before his martyrdom was announced.

With the martyrdom of Abed, the number of martyrs in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, since October 7th has risen to 661 martyrs.

The occupation forces stormed the village of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, and arrested two young men, while they injured a boy with live bullets and a girl with shrapnel.

On the other hand, two Palestinian citizens were injured by Israeli occupation forces during their ongoing aggression on the city of Jenin.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that its crews transferred a seriously injured citizen from the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, and a child was also injured by an occupation sniper's bullet in the head in the German neighborhood of the city.

The occupation forces are currently imposing a curfew on the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, preventing citizens from leaving their homes, and launching arrest operations.

They also prevented ambulance crews from reaching the injured, obstructed their movements, searched paramedics, and checked their identities, as part of the ongoing aggression on the city of Jenin and its camp since dawn Wednsday.